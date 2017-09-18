Warrant issued for third suspect in Williamson Park shooting

BRYAN, Texas -- A warrant has been obtained on the third person involved in the shooting at Williamson Park that occurred on Sept 8.

Adriana Garcia, 17, of Bryan, is wanted on charges of Murder.

On Sept 8. Officers responded to the 2400 block of Roundtree for a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a male victim, Johnathon Albert Cordell Munoz, 19, of Bryan. The Officers attempted CPR but Munoz was pronounced dead.

Later that day Bryan Police arrested a 16 year old male in connection to the shooting.

On Sept. 15. Officers responded to an address on Wilde Oak and arrested Saul Lee Suarez Jr, 18, on a warrant for Murder and Possession of prohibited weapon without incident.

According to reports the Juvenile and Suarez conspired to rob Munoz of his marijuana which ended in gunfire being exchanged between Munoz and the juvenile. Suarez was nearby and armed as well.

We will update with more information as it is made available.

