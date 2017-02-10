WATCH: Terrifying dashcam footage captures Wyoming troopers' close call

Semi crushes cruisers (Photo: Wyoming Highway Patrol)

ELK MOUNTAIN, WYOMING -- Wind advisories in Wyoming are no joke.

That's the message from the Wyoming Highway Patrol after a trooper's dashcam captured video of another patrol car being smashed by a semi earlier this week.

The dramatic crash happened on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain, Wyoming Tuesday. According to WHP, three state troopers had pulled onto the shoulder to help motorists who had been involved in a previous crash.

As a semi drove by one of the patrol cars, strong winds toppled the trailer, tipping the entire truck. The trailer landed on top of the trooper's car, crushing it.

Luckily, all the troopers were out of their cars when the cruiser was hit, and the semi's driver wasn't hurt.

"All we ask is that you please follow high wind advisories and closures when you are traveling in our great state," the highway patrol posted. "Even if you plan to travel at reduced speeds. Hopefully this video illustrates why."

