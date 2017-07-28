Water service interrupted in some College Station subdivisions

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. -- Water service was unexpectedly shut off Friday afternoon in the Stone Forest and Spring Meadows subdivisions.

According to the City of College Station, a leak in the water line that serves the area caused the temporary outage. When crews dug down to investigate the leak, they found it was much worse than anticipated, and shut down the line to make repairs.

In a press release send out at 1:11 p.m., the repairs were expected to take six hours.

Customers who experience problems with their water service, such as discolored water, may contact College Station Utilities Dispatch at 764-3638 to report problems.

Contact Jennifer Douglass Nations, Water Resource Coordinator at 764-6223 for more information.

