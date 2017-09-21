Wheelchair ramps go to local families in need

BRYAN, Texas - A local group from Christ United Methodist church have had a tradition like no other in the last 10 years.

Building ramps for families who can't afford one all throughout the Brazos Valley. Constable Jeff Reeves, is one of the builders running the show.

"Other than law enforcement duties, we have duties in the community to take care of each other," Reeves said.

With a dozen men, donations from the church and about 48 hours of work, they have a finished product.

"This will not only help our daughter but this will also help us," Nancy Caldera, recipient of a ramp said.

This group has built three ramps in the last six weeks, but have built hundreds in the last decade. Reeves says, he doesn't see a stopping point.

"At the end of the day, you know you've done something good and it is hard work but its very rewarding work," he said.

If you would like to donate your time or supplies, you can message Reeves here on Facebook or contact Christ United Methodist.

