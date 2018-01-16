Winter Weather: Trash pick-up changes in BCS

Green garbage truck with an elevated blue wheelie bin at the rear (Photo: TonyBaggett, TonyBaggett)

BRYAN, Texas-- Both the City of Bryan and the City of College Station have changed their trash pick-up schedules, in light of the recent cold snap.

Bryan:

- Tuesday Route: Solid Waste will be Collected Friday, January 19, Brush/Bulky trash will be collected Saturday, January 20

- Wednesday and Thursday Routes: Normal pickup

College Station:

- Tuesday Routes: Will be collected Wednesday, January 17

- Wednesday Routes: Will be collected Thursday, January 18

- Thursday Route: Will be collected Friday, January 19

- Friday Route: Will be collected Saturday, January 20

