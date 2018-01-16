Winter Weather: Trash pick-up changes in BCS

BRYAN, Texas-- Both the City of Bryan and the City of College Station have changed their trash pick-up schedules, in light of the recent cold snap.
Bryan:
- Tuesday Route: Solid Waste will be Collected Friday, January 19, Brush/Bulky trash will be collected Saturday, January 20
- Wednesday and Thursday Routes: Normal pickup
College Station:
- Tuesday Routes: Will be collected Wednesday, January 17
- Wednesday Routes: Will be collected Thursday, January 18
- Thursday Route: Will be collected Friday, January 19
- Friday Route: Will be collected Saturday, January 20
