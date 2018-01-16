KAGS
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Winter Weather: Trash pick-up changes in BCS

Jay O'Brien, KAGS 9:35 PM. CST January 16, 2018

BRYAN, Texas-- Both the City of Bryan and the City of College Station have changed their trash pick-up schedules, in light of the recent cold snap. 

Bryan: 

- Tuesday Route: Solid Waste will be Collected Friday, January 19, Brush/Bulky trash will be collected Saturday, January 20

- Wednesday and Thursday Routes: Normal pickup

College Station: 

- Tuesday Routes: Will be collected Wednesday, January 17

- Wednesday Routes: Will be collected Thursday, January 18

- Thursday Route: Will be collected Friday, January 19

- Friday Route: Will be collected Saturday, January 20

© 2018 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories