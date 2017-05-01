Witness of deadly UT stabbing: I 'immediately ran into the bathroom and hid'

Witnesses tell KVUE this is the suspect in the UT stabbing that killed one person Monday. (Photo: Brandy Pena)

AUSTIN - Erin Chancy, a KVUE intern and University of Texas at Austin student, was walking between classes when chaos broke out amid a deadly stabbing on campus.

Chancy was walking into Jester West Residence Hall when people around her started running.

"I came in and people were running away and yelling, 'He's here! He's here!" Chancy said. "And I just immediately ran into the bathroom and hid. I didn't know what else to do."

After the suspect, Kendrex White, was arrested, Chancy walked out of Jester.

"I saw someone walking by -- he had something wrapped around his head," Chancy said. "EMS was helping him walk. He had blood down his shirt."

Watch her full account in the video above and the YouTube video below:

