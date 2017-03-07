Woman stabs dad, bites grandma, and fights deputy while holding child

BELL COUNTY, Texas - Bell County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman Sunday night, after they said she stabbed her father, bit her grandmother, injured a deputy and walked through traffic holding her two-year-old child.

Virginia Lynn Ewton, 30, of Round Rock, was being held in the Bell County Jail Monday. She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a public servant and endangering a child.

Deputies said she got into an altercation with her father while the family was driving south on I-35. Investigators believe the vehicle stopped roughly one mile south of a rest area, where Ewton stabbed her father multiple times with a knife. Officials also said she fought her grandmother, who suffered "several bites" to the arm. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

From there, Major T.J. Cruz said Ewton walked a mile back to the rest area, at which point 911 callers told dispatchers they saw Ewton in traffic holding her small child. When a Bell County Sheriff's Deputy arrived and located Ewton on the Interstate, authorities said she got into a fight with the deputy.

"She was confronted and a scuffle ensued involving the suspect and a Bell County Deputy," Major Cruz explained. "The suspect was still holding the child during the scuffle."

Ewton was eventually arrested. The deputy, whose injuries were not serious, was treated and released from Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

Child Protective Services took custody of the child.

