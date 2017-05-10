Work begins to fill hole at collapsed Hanford tunnel

A hole where an underground tunnel collapsed at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash., May 9, 2017. (Credit: KING)

There continues to be no signs of radiological release from the site of an underground tunnel collapse at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, a Hanford spokesperson said Wednesday. But the wind could be a factor Wednesday because big gusts could stir up the radioactive particles in the hole and release them into the air.

Employees worked at the site overnight, preparing to fill the hole inside the collapsed plutonium-uranium extraction (PUREX) tunnel, spokesman Destry Henderson said. The workers laid gravel down on which heavy equipment will operate to begin placing soil into caved-in portion.





"This is a conservative approach. We're going to approach this slowly, safely, and methodically," said Henderson.

The vast majority of the site's 9,000 employees are being asked to stay home Wednesday. Personnel essential to the cleanup of the hole are the only ones being asked to report to work.

The collapse of the underground tunnel containing radioactive waste that forced workers to shelter in place is the latest incident to raise safety concerns at the sprawling site that made plutonium for nuclear bombs for decades after World War II.





Officials say no workers were inside the tunnel when it collapsed, causing soil on the surface above to sink 2 to 4 feet over a 400 square foot area.

Worker safety has long been a concern at Hanford, which is located about 200 miles southeast of Seattle.

"Absolutely a huge warning to Hanford, to the federal officials who oversee that site, and to the state of Washington. There are bad things at Hanford that could blow up, that could contaminate the communities. (It would) be a three state disaster," Tom Carpenter with Hanford Challenge said. The group says its mission is to hold Hanford accountable.



Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit last fall against the Energy Department, contending vapors released from underground nuclear waste tanks posed a serious risk to workers.

