There is now one lane open going both North and South bound.
Emergency Crews ares till on sight and ask to travel with caution in this area.
Original:
Emergency crews are responding to an accident near the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 14.
Robertson County Sheriff's Office says at 1:25 p.m. two 18 wheelers and an unknown number of passenger vehicles were involved in the accident.
We will update as more information is available.
