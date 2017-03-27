KAGS
Wreck in Robertson County slows down highway traffic

Aaron Alcozer, KAGS 2:26 PM. CDT March 27, 2017

There is now one lane open going both North and South bound.

Emergency Crews ares till on sight and ask to travel with caution in this area. 

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to an accident near the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 14.

Robertson County Sheriff's Office says at 1:25 p.m. two 18 wheelers and an unknown number of passenger vehicles were involved in the accident.

We will update as more information is available. 

 

 

