You don't have to be a student for free food this week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - If you're a student taking finals this week here is some good news.

The Favor application is teaming up with Chick-Fil-A to deliver a free chicken sandwich on Wednesday.

You can also get $3 deliveries from certain restaurants such as Wayback Burgers, Applebee's, Twisted Noodle Cafe and more.

But for those of you who aren't taking finals, this applies to you as well.

Anybody in our area can get free food this Wednesday and cheaper delivery rates.

"College Station loves their Chick-Fil-A and this has worked great in the past so we just wanted to help the students out during this hectic time," Planning Manager Christian Petitt said.

