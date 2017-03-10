Young woman dies after being hit by train in Navasota during photo shoot

NAVASOTA, TEXAS -- - A young woman is dead after being struck by a train in the middle of a photo shoot.
That's according to The Navasota Assistant City Manager Shawn Myatt.
Myatt said 19-year-old Fredzania Thompson was taking photos with a photographer south of Johnson street when a train came from one direction.
Witnesses say Thompson turned to leave the other direction when a Union Pacific train heading south came and hit her.
She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Thompson attended Blinn College.
