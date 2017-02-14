Locals speak out on Texas 'bathroom bill'

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas lawmakers are proposing Senate Bill 6, a "Bathroom Bill" which would require people to use bathrooms associated with their biology rather than their gender.

If passed this could effect the lives of those such as Katrina Stewart and Caleb Armstrong who are both transgender.

Caleb is a student at A&M and feels that if this bill is passed it will encourage discrimination against transgender people and single out those that are seen as different.

"It's showing other people, if you separate bathrooms like this, then maybe we shouldn't be friends with that person, or maybe something is wrong with them because they can't do the same things as everyone else," said Caleb.

Both Caleb and Katrina will be speaking at a letter writing campaign hosted by the local Pride Community Center.

"What we're hoping to do is get people to write personal letters about how policy effects them," said Katrina.

These letters are being written in opposition of Senate Bill 6, and as a way to open the dialogue about issues that others may not be familiar with.

The Pride Letter Writing Campaign will take place at Ozona Bar and Grill in College Station from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

