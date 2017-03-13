Loved ones celebrate the life of young woman killed by a train

NAVASOTA, Texas - Family and loved ones gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to remember 19-year-old Fredzania Thompson of Navasota.

Fredzania, who would have turned 20 on March 13, was killed during a train track photo shoot Friday evening in Navasota.

Among those in attendance was Earl Chatman, Thompson's fiancé who described her as a role model who was always willing to help those in need.

"It's really tough right now because we all needed her in our lives. She made everybody's day every time you saw her with that beautiful smile," said Chatman.

Chatman says he first met Zanie when she was 15 and the two recently found out she was pregnant.

"We actually found out nine days before this happened that she was four weeks pregnant," said Chatman.

Despite the tragic loss, Thompson's family says they are thankful for the outcry of support and that they know she is in a much better place.

"I love you with all my heart, rest in peace baby girl," said Chatman.

