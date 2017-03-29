12 dead, 3 injured in church bus crash near Garner State Park

Chopper 5 captured video of the scene of the crash. (Photo: KENS)

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - 12 people were killed and three injured in a crash between a church bus and pickup truck, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said the major crash caused Highway 83 north to close near Garner State Park.

First Baptist Church of New Braunfels said on its website that one of its buses was involved in the crash. The bus was reportedly carrying senior citizens back from a retreat.

The church's statement reads, in part:

"We understand there have been some fatalities, but we do not yet know who. All activities for tonight are canceled. The Sanctuary will be open [Wednesday] evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved."

Sr. Pastor at FBC New Braunfels says his congregation is in shock, but finds peace knowing his members are with the Lord #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/K5RqdyY5yU — James Keith (@James_Keith) March 29, 2017

A pastor at the church told KENS 5 his congregation is in shock following the crash, but "finds peace knowing his members are with the Lord."

First Baptist Church New Braunfels released the following statement #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/0gIpSjWqo0 — James Keith (@James_Keith) March 29, 2017

This was reportedly an annual spring retreat people from the church would take, and it was for people age 55 and older.

At least two people were transported to University Hospital in San Antonio for treatment after the crash, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

The sheriff's office said traffic was being re-routed through state Highway 127 in Concan and FM 1050 near the state park.

The highway was expected to be closed for several hours.

A KENS 5 viewer sent in this photo of the major crash near Garner State park. (Photo: KENS)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement in response to the crash, saying he wanted to extend his deepest condolences:

"We are saddened by the loss of life, and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy."

