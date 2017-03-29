'Multiple fatalities' reported in crash near Garner State Park

A KENS 5 viewer sent in this photo of the major crash near Garner State park. (Photo: Custom)

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said a major crash caused Highway 83 north to close near Garner State Park Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 5 flew to the scene, and KENS 5 has a crew en route.

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety said "multiple fatalities" have been reported.

The sheriff's office said traffic was being re-routed through state Highway 127 in Concan and FM 1050 near the state park.

The highway was also expected to be closed for several hours.

