'Multiple fatalities' reported in crash near Garner State Park

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said a major crash caused Highway 83 north to close near Garner State Park Wednesday afternoon.
Chopper 5 flew to the scene, and KENS 5 has a crew en route.
Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety said "multiple fatalities" have been reported.
The sheriff's office said traffic was being re-routed through state Highway 127 in Concan and FM 1050 near the state park.
The highway was also expected to be closed for several hours.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs