Man who shot self in back of police car dies

AUSTIN - The man who shot himself while in the back of an Austin police vehicle on Sunday afternoon has died from his injuries, Austin police confirm.

Police said Zachary Khabir Anam, 19, died from his injuries Monday. He was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting at the Barton Creek Mall. The officer who arrested Anam did not search him because he had already been cuffed by an employee connected with Macy's, KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski confirmed Monday morning.

APD said they were called to the mall around 12 p.m. Sunday. While authorities were trying to identify Anam, they found out that he might have outstanding felony warrants. From that point, police said they placed him under arrest and were planning to take him to the downtown police station to identify him through fingerprinting.

However, during the car ride, police said Anam began discussing suicidal thoughts with the arresting officer near the 500 block of Lavaca Street. When the officer asked Anam if he was armed, he replied, "yes" before pulling a gun from his waistband while handcuffed, and held the gun to his head.

The arresting officer said he called for backup after he found out Anam was armed and could be a danger to himself, as well as patrons at a nearby bar. Six minutes passed before he pulled the trigger and shot himself in the head, police said.

Medics were called to the scene, and Anam was taken to University Medical Center-Brackenridge with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the arresting officer is an 11-year veteran and that it's routine procedure for them to search a suspect before putting them in a police car. APD also added that the entire incident was captured on the camera located inside the car.

