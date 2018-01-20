Man, woman found dead in alleged murder-suicide, baby found unharmed

RICHMOND, Texas - Deputies found two people dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide in a home in Richmond.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies discovered a man and a woman dead inside a home located in the 19400 block of West Bellfort.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies also found an infant inside the home. They said the child was not injured and is now in the custody of his/her grandmother.

Investigators said they believe the man committed the crime and the woman is the victim.

Deputies have not yet released the cause of death or the identities of the deceased. A motive is also unknown at this time.

We are working to gather more details to this developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

