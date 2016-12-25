Massive turtle found in Lake Conway by fisherman

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) -- A fisherman in Lake Conway came across an unlikely visitor at the end of a trotline Monday morning.

Fisherman Scott Pitts said he saw a 3 1/2 to 4-foot long turtle. He said it took about an hour to free him from the trotline.

The fisherman told THV11, "I've fished Lake Conway since I was a child and have seen many turtles. I've never seen one of this size in the wild."

THV11 reached out to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials for more information on turtles in that area.