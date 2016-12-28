Michigan's Princess Leia reacts to the sudden loss of Carrie Fisher

Sheryl Dorais, along with her husband, Jim Dorais, pose for a photo with Carrie Fisher during a "Star Wars Celebration" convention in Orlando. (Photo: Sheryl Dorais)

MIDLAND, MICH. - Hollywood continues to mourn the loss of Carrie Fisher, who passed away Tuesday morning.

She suffered cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles last Friday and never regained consciousness.

"Star Wars" fans all across the world have been trying to process Fisher's sudden death, including one fan from Midland, Mich., who happens to be more of a fan of the princess than most.

Those who have attended the "Star Wars" theme nights at either the West Michigan Whitecaps or Grand Rapids Griffins games have likely seen Sheryl Dorais roaming the concourse, wearing her iconic Princess Leia costume and drawing long lines of people for photos.

Dorais is a member of a statewide "Star Wars" costuming club called the "Great Lakes Garrison," which is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization that provides screen-accurate, costumed characters to events. From sporting events to hospital visits to weddings and birthday parties, Dorais doesn't miss many events that cross the club's annual calendar.

"It was a shock," said Dorais, who is an esthetician and makeup artist an owner of "Tres Dorais Cosmetics" in Midland. "When I heard the news of her passing, it was heart-wrenching.

"My phone immediately lit up with Facebook and Instagram messages from friends making sure I knew."

WZZM featured Dorais and her husband, Jim, in a story last May, showing their mutual love for 'Star Wars' and their deep commitment to the costuming club.

"It has been an honor and a thrill to represent the Princess Leia character," added Dorais. "I have traveled all over the country portraying the Princess, including being asked to wear the costume at LucasFilm sanctioned events.

A few years ago, Dorais and Jim were in Orlando costuming at one of the Star Wars Celebration conventions, and had a chance to meet and talk to Carrie Fisher, who was on hand signing autographs for her legions of fans.

"My husband and I decided to wear our costumes when we met her," Dorais said. "She was very welcoming and charming.

"I was just in awe, and will forever have the memory of meeting her and the joy of seeing her smile."

Dorais, along with many "Star Wars" fans around the world, are now beginning to wonder what will happen to Carrie Fisher's character going forward. Fisher will reprise the role of General Leia one last time in the next movie of the saga, "Star Wars: Episode VIII". Disney has confirmed that it has wrapped shooting for that film, which remains unnamed.

Episode VIII is currently in post-production, and is scheduled to be in theaters in December 2017.

(© 2016 WZZM)