Miss North Dakota wins 2018 Miss America competition

TEGNA 10:05 PM. CDT September 10, 2017

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was crowned the new Miss America on Sunday night.

 

 

The final five contestants were from Missouri, Texas, North Dakota, New Jersey and District of Columbia.

