Miss North Dakota wins 2018 Miss America competition

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was crowned the new Miss America on Sunday night.
And your 2018 #MissAmerica is... @MissAmericaND!!!!! 🎉❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/EM7EzOCxu4— Savvy Shields (@MissAmerica) September 11, 2017
#MissAmerica here I come! Did you vote today? Let's do this, North Dakota ❤️ #MissNorthDakota pic.twitter.com/pIBtlehqQi— Miss North Dakota (@MissAmericaND) August 14, 2017
The final five contestants were from Missouri, Texas, North Dakota, New Jersey and District of Columbia.
