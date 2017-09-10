Miss North Dakota wins 2018 Miss America competition

Miss North Dakota 2017 Cara Mund enters the stage to participate in Miss America 2018 - First Night of Preliminary Competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 6, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions, 2017 Getty Images)

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was crowned the new Miss America on Sunday night.

#MissAmerica here I come! Did you vote today? Let's do this, North Dakota ❤️ #MissNorthDakota pic.twitter.com/pIBtlehqQi — Miss North Dakota (@MissAmericaND) August 14, 2017

The final five contestants were from Missouri, Texas, North Dakota, New Jersey and District of Columbia.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA