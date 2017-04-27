KAGS
Myles Garrett becomes Texas A&M's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick

KAGS 9:38 PM. CDT April 27, 2017 

PHILADELPHIA --- Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett became the program’s first No. 1 overall NFL 
Draft pick when the Cleveland Browns selected him with the first pick of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday 
evening.
 

Garrett was the highest NFL Draft pick in school history, surpassing the previous best of No. 2 overall by five Aggies: Luke Joeckel in 2013, Von Miller in 2011, Quentin Coryatt in 1992, John David Crow in 1958 and John Kimbrough in 1941.

 

“He is very deserving and worthy of this honor and has earned being the first Aggie to ever be drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL draft,” Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin said. “He is an outstanding football player, a terrific teammate and an even better person. We are very proud of Myles.”

 

In addition to being the school’s first-ever No. 1 overall pick, Garrett’s selection extends the team’s streak of years with at least one first-round pick to seven seasons, which is a school record and ranks as the second-longest active streak in college football. 

 

“Cleveland is getting a smart young player who wants to be the very best,” Sumlin added. “He will work hard in the film room, the weight room and on the field. He is very coachable and is eager to learn. He took that approach his entire time with the Aggies.

 

“Myles is a tremendous teammate. A great example of his perseverance and willingness to compete was after he was injured in our Arkansas game. He could have shut it down the rest of the season, but he worked hard to get back on the field. Even though he wasn’t 100 percent, he gave everything he had the remainder of the season including the bowl game.”

 

Garrett becomes the seventh NFL first-round pick of the Sumlin era at Texas A&M, joining Joeckel in 2013, Jake Matthews, Mike Evans and Johnny Manziel in 2014, Cedric Ogbuehi in 2015 and Germain Ifedi in 2016. Garrett is the 14th Texas A&M player to be drafted since Sumlin took over the reins at the school in 2012.

 

Garrett, who was an all-state selection at Arlington Martin High School, concluded his Texas A&M career as one of the most decorated and disruptive defenders in school history. Garrett became the ninth player in school history to earn unanimous first-team All-America honors in 2016, and he also was a finalist for the Bednarik and Rotary Lombardi Awards. He led the Aggies with 8.5 quarterback sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss in 2016 and also contributed two forced fumbles and 10 QB hurries.

 

He finished his three-year Texas A&M career with 145 total tackles, including 48.5 tackles for loss and 32.5 QB sacks. He also generated 30 QB pressures and seven forced fumbles. During his career, Garrett was a Freshman All-American, two-time first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection, two-time first-team All-American and a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Ted Hendricks Award. He was voted the team’s Defensive MVP all three seasons at Texas A&M (he shared the 2016 honor with Justin Evans).

 

Texas A&M’s NFL First-Round Picks (by Year)      

Player                                 Pos.       Overall   Team                                           Year                                                                

Myles Garrett                  DE           1                Cleveland Browns                  2017

Germain Ifedi                  OL           31             Seattle Seahawks                  2016

Cedric Ogbuehi               OL           21             Cincinnati Bengals                  2015

Jake Matthews               OL           6                Atlanta Falcons                       2014

Mike Evans                       WR         7                Tampa Bay Buccaneers        2014

Johnny Manziel              QB          22             Cleveland Browns                  2014

Luke Joeckel                    OL           2                Jacksonville Jaguars              2013

Ryan Tannehill                 QB          8                Miami Dolphins                       2012

Von Miller                         LB           2                Denver Broncos                      2011

Ty Warren                         DL           13             New England Patriots           2003

Sammy Davis                   DB          30             San Diego Chargers               2003

Reggie Brown                  LB           17             Detroit Lions                            1996

Sam Adams                      DL           8                Seattle Seahawks                  1994

Aaron Glenn                    DB          12             New York Jets                         1994

Greg Hill                             RB           25             Kansas City Chiefs                  1994

Patrick Bates                    DB          12             Los Angeles Raiders              1993

Quentin Coryatt             LB           2                Indianapolis Colts                   1992

Kevin Smith                      DB          17             Dallas Cowboys                       1992

Richmond Webb            OL           9                Miami Dolphins                       1990

Roger Vick                         RB           21             New York Jets                         1987

Rod Bernstine                 TE           24             San Diego Chargers               1987

Ray Childress                   DL           3                Houston Oilers                        1985

Billy Cannon                     LB           25             Dallas Cowboys                       1984

Curtis Dickey                    RB           5                Baltimore Colts                       1980

Jacob Green                     DL           10             Seattle Seahawks                  1980

Robert Jackson               LB           17             Cleveland Browns                  1977

Bubba Bean                      RB           9                Atlanta Falcons                       1976

Tim Gray                            DB          21             St. Louis Cardinals                  1975

Larry Stegent                   RB           8                St. Louis Cardinals                  1970

Maurice Moorman        OL           19             Kansas City Chiefs                  1968

John David Crow            RB           2                Chicago Cardinals                   1958

Charles Krueger              DL           9                San Francisco 49ers               1958

Bob Goode                       RB           8                Washington Redskins           1949

John Kimbrough             RB           2                Chicago Cardinals                   1941

Jim Thomason                 RB           5                Detroit Lions                            1941

 

