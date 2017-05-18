6-year-old Kingston Frazier fatally shot after auto theft, kidnapping

Kingston Frazier (Photo: JPD)

Officials confirm the Kingston Frazier is dead of a gunshot went in the backseat of the car pic.twitter.com/TpUpZ4lt1u — Therese Apel (@TRex21) May 18, 2017

11:32 a.m. update:

A person of interest in the death of Kingston Frazier, 6, is in custody. Dwan Wakefield is in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff's Dept. Authorities are also searching for DeAllen Washington in connection to the case.

10:35 a.m. update:

Authorities confirm that 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found dead in Madison County.

Officials said Kingston died from a gunshot wound while sitting in the backseat of the vehicle.

0:05 a.m. update:

Reports say that 6-year-old Kingston Frazier and the stolen vehicle were recovered in Gluckstadt. His condition is not known.

10 a.m. update:

The family of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier says he was found in Greenwood. His condition is not known.

9:47 a.m. update:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Amber Alert issued earlier for 6-year-old Kingston Frazier. No details were given.

Original story:

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning after a car was stolen from a grocery store parking lot with a child inside.

Authorities are looking for a 2000 silver or gray Toyota Camry taken from the Kroger parking lot on Interstate 55 with 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was inside. The boy was last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki shorts and black and gold Jordan shoes.

The license plate on the Toyota Camry is HYX 783.

Jackson police chief Lee Vance held an emotional press conference Thursday morning, asking whoever has Kingston to bring him home.

"Just drop him off at the store," Vance pleaded, emphasizing the desperation of the situation.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff's Department, the child's mother, Ebony Archie, left her Camry running with Kingston inside.

David Archie, Ebony Archie’s uncle, said Kingston was sleeping in the car when his mother went inside the store.

Within a short time, two men in a two-door Honda Civic pulled up and the passenger jumped in Archie’s car with the child inside. Both vehicles sped away. Authorities are searching for a 2014 Honda Civic Coupe with license plate MDV 361 with a dent on the rear passenger side.

Hinds County, JPD and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are working the case.

“When a child is taken, we pull all resources available to us. This is the type call that hits home with every officer involved," said Major Pete Luke.

“This is a very emotional time for everyone and we ask the public’s help to bring Kingston home."

David Archie begged for his nephew’s safe return.

“We’re just asking, regardless of who you are, what you are and where you are, if you could just return the child. Leave him somewhere, find a way to get him to a store, to a gas station, to a restaurant, Wal-Mart, anywhere people are and just drop him off.”

“He doesn’t even know what was going on,” David Archie said. “We just want a safe return of the child, this 6-year-old child shouldn’t be, of course, caught up in this matter of stealing a vehicle.

“This is a 6 year old innocent child and, at the end of the day, regardless of how and what took place, that is the only thing that we’re concerned about at the moment.”

A 2014 Honda Civic is being sought by police. (Photo: JPD)

