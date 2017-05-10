Australian senator becomes first politician to breastfeed on Parliament floor

Credit: Larissa Waters, Twitter

Australian Senator Larissa Waters made political history in Australia on Tuesday when she became the first politician to breastfeed on the Parliament senate floor.

Waters, a Queensland senator and co-deputy of the Greens party, returned to work after ten weeks on maternity leave Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. When her daughter Alia got hungry, Waters breastfed her on the Senate floor.

"So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli," Waters tweeted on Tuesday.

So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli #auspol pic.twitter.com/w34nxWxG0y — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) May 9, 2017

While Senate rules already allowed breastfeeding in the chamber, Waters pushed to extend those rules to allow new parents to briefly care for their infants on the Parliament floor last year, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Last week, Waters told The Courier Mail that she intended to make full use of the rule when she returned to work.

"If she’s hungry, that’s what you do; you feed your baby,” she said.

