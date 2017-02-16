Britax stroller mounts recalled after reports of children falling from car seats

Britax B-Agile strollers have been recalled because click-and-go mounts on the frame sometimes allow children to call when attached to a car seat, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Feb. 16, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy: Britax)

WASHINGTON - Britax recalled click-and-go mounts on its stroller frames after finding the device sometimes disconnects from car seats, allowing a child to fall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

About 676,000 of the strollers have been sold in the U.S., according to the commission, along with 36,400 in Canada and 4,600 in Mexico.

Britax said an investigation found damage to the stroller frame could occur when it is stowed or dropped while the click-and-go receivers are attached.

Britax received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, resulting in 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. In addition, Britax is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged click-and-go receiver mounts.

Stores such as Toys R Us and Target sold the strollers for $250 to $470 from May 2011 through February 2017.

“Even though the ratio of incidents is less than 0.2%, that number is too high,” said Maria Montaño, president of Britax Americas. “We invest everything we have to deliver a safe product that parents can depend on. We’re already taking the appropriate steps to do better.”

The company urged consumers to stop using the B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers in cars, but said they were safe to use a stroller or a recliner for an infant.

It told consumers not to return the product to the retailer, but to dispose of the click-and-go receivers. For a single stroller, the company is providing a remedy kit to fix the broken part.

More information is available from the company can be contacted at us.britax.com/recall or at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

