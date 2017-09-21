BYU starts selling caffeinated soda on campus

Coca Cola is displayed in a cooler at a convenience store in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2008 Getty Images)

For the first time since the 1950s, Brigham Young University is selling caffeinated soda on campus.

The university announced the decision in a FAQ posted to their website, saying there has been a recent uptick in requests for caffeinated soda.

BYU Dining Services says it has already begun selling canned and bottled caffeinated soft drinks, but says fountain equipment will take longer to update.

While the university may be selling caffeinated soda, it still won’t offer any energy drinks for sale. The university will continue to offer caffeine-free versions for sale as well.

In 2012, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clarified its stance on caffeine is a statement released to NBC.

According to KSL, the statement to NBC read: "Despite what was reported, the Church revelation spelling out health practices does not mention the use of caffeine. The Church’s health guidelines prohibit alcoholic drinks, smoking or chewing of tobacco, and “hot drinks” — taught by Church leaders to refer specifically to tea and coffee."

That year, a BYU student started a petition to add caffeinated drinks on campus, but no change had happened until now.

You can read more about the changes here.

