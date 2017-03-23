Can't sleep? Call this hotline for bizarre sleep-inducing sounds

Can't sleep? You're not alone. (Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For those who are wide awake and struggling to get to sleep, this hotline may be for you. Anything's worth trying, right?

Mattress company Casper kicked off its "Can't Sleep" campaign Monday with a bizarre hotline that offers sleep-deprived people some weird and surely unhelpful options to get back to sleep.

AdWeek reported that at 2 a.m., 15-second commercials for the campaign were aired on TNT, TBS and AMC to implore late-nighters to call this toll-free number: 888-890-2040. The commercials made no reference to the mattress company and featured strange images of sprouting plants and salmon jumping upstream, with the words "can't sleep" appearing on the screen.

The goal of the commercials was to "couple the escapism of sleep with the bizarre nature of dreams, and the eerie solitude of late-night insomnia," Casper’s vice president of communications and brand engagement Lindsay Kaplan told AdWeek.

“We wanted to catch people during overnight hours with hypnotic and surreal creative, so it was produced in a way that fit right in with the offbeat commercials of 3 a.m.," Kaplan said.

Those curious enough to call the hotline are greeted by a British man who asks callers to select one of nine options, or to stay on the line to speak with a mattress sales representative.

Callers can do the following:

Press 1 to hear the sounds of the ocean.

Press 2 to hear wind chimes blowing in the wind.

Press 3 to travel back in time to the 1990s.

Press 4 to undergo hypnosis.

Press 5 for a motivational speech.

Press 6 for a grandma who misses you.

Press 7 to learn the history of the cocktail wiener.

Press 8 to hear Jaleel White who played Steve Urkel on Family Matters sing you a lullaby.

Press 9 to merge into the conference call with the marketing team who came up with this idea.

None of those options sound good? You can always stay on the line with John, who isn't sure why you aren't sleeping.

