CBO: GOP health care bill would leave 23M more people uninsured

WASHINGTON - The House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that was passed earlier this month would lead to 23 million fewer people having health insurance by 2026, according to an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office released late Wednesday afternoon. That number is 1 million fewer than an analysis of a March draft version of the bill that was predicted to leave 24 million fewer people with health insurance than the current law would cover.

The legislation is also expected to increase insurance premiums by 20% in 2018 and 5% in 2019. But by 2020, premiums are expected to decrease. The expected decrease varies by state depending on how the states choose to implement the law.

The legislation as approved will still decrease the deficit by $119 billion, about $32 billion less than the prior version of the bill.

The House narrowly passed the legislation May 4 after adding language negotiated between Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chair of the hardline conservative Freedom Caucus and Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., who until this week chaired the more moderate Tuesday Group. The MacArthur Amendment gave states the ability to waive certain insurance mandates and allowed insurance companies to charge more for people with pre-existing conditions.

While that amendment brought on dozens of conservatives it pushed away moderate members. MacArthur has since given up his post following fall-out from some members of the moderate group. The bill eventually garnered enough support — though barely — after a last minute addition of $8 billion to help patients with pre-existing health problems.

The Trump Administration attempted some counter-programing ahead of the CBO release Wednesday morning.

“New @HHSGov report shows premiums increased 105% under #ObamaCare. Not good! #RepealAndReplace this disaster,” President Trump tweeted with a link to a Health and Human Services report that showed premiums had increased under Obamacare.

But supporters of the law say some of the issues with Obamacare are self-inflicted. Backers say the Trump administration has weakened the ACA with a series of actions — including Trump's varying statements whether the federal government would continue to pay subsidies to insurers to cover low-income clients — that led to much higher premiums and insurers' withdrawals in several states. Critics say the law was doomed before Trump took office.

Republicans in the Senate have been meeting frequently to compile legislation of their own. So far, lawmakers say they are in the very early stages and that their version will be different from what was passed in the House.

