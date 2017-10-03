Country star Caleb Keeter changes guns stance: 'I cannot express how wrong I was'

Caleb Keeter, guitarist for Josh Abbott Band. (Photo: Josh Abbot Band on Twitter)

When Caleb Keeter performed on stage with Josh Abbott Band at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, the guitarist was a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.

That changed a few hours later, when a gunman opened fire on the Las Vegas audience, killing at least 59 in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"I've been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life," Keeter wrote on Twitter Monday. "Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was."

Here's the statement in full:

I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life.

Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was. We actually have members of our crew with CHL licenses and legal firearms on the bus.

They were useless.

We couldn’t touch them for fear police might think that we were part of the massacre and shoot us. A small group (or one man) laid waste to a city with dedicated, fearless police officers, desperately trying to help, because of access to an insane amount of fire power.

Enough is enough.

Writing my parents and the love of my life a goodbye last night and a living will because I felt like I wasn’t going to live through the night was enough for me to realize that this is completely and totally out of hand. These rounds were powerful enough that my crew guys just standing in a close proximity of a victim shot by this f---ing coward received shrapnel wounds.

We need gun control RIGHT. NOW.

My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn’t realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it.

We are unbelievably fortunate not to be among the number of victims killed or seriously wounded by this maniac.

pic.twitter.com/0NFjHf3PW2 — Caleb Keeter (@Calebkeeter) October 2, 2017

