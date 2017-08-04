Dunkin' donuts may soon be changing its name

You've probably heard the ads seemingly a million times: America runs on Dunkin’.

But the official title of the famous doughnut and coffee chain Dunkin’ Donuts may soon be undergoing a slight change if trial balloons on the West Coast have any say in the matter.

Dunkin’ Donuts recently opened a new location in Pasadena, California that’s simply called “Dunkin.” The chain says the name to the simpler, informal name we all know them by is a way to appeal to customers that want something other than just doughnuts, such as their drinks and sandwiches.

Dunkin’ Donuts to Open in Pasadena Debuting Rebranded Look for Popular Chain https://t.co/L85wPSeAgc pic.twitter.com/LgsP3TVz9J — Pasadena News Now (@news_pasadena) July 31, 2017

The company released a statement on the new name, saying there's more to Dunkin' than just the doughnuts.

“While we remain the number one retailer of donuts in the country, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin’ Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.”

But don’t worry. The menu isn’t changing and you can still get a cup of your favorite coffee or a dozen doughnuts, even if the new name sticks around after the test period.

