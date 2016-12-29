Honda Odyssey recalled to fix seats that could shift suddenly

(Photo: Honda, Wieck)

A defect that could cause second-row seats in the Honda Odyssey to shift suddenly in a crash has triggered a recall involving nearly 634,000 units of the minivan.

Honda Motor issued the recall for 2011 through 2016 model-year Odyssey vehicles manufactured from Aug. 17, 2010, through Oct. 1, 2015, to fix the defect.

The Japanese automaker reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the defect involves a release lever that may remain in the unlocked position unintentionally and allow the seats to move unexpectedly.

NHTSA said in a document released Wednesday on its website that the flaw "increases the risk of injury to the seat occupant during a crash."

Honda told NHTSA in a defect report that it had not received any reports of injuries linked to the flaw. But the company had received 689 warranty claims as of Dec. 16.

Honda dealers will install an additional bracket and spring to the second-row seats for free to rectify the defect.

The company said it would begin notifying affected owners in February.

