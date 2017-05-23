KAGS
Close

Melania, President Trump and a modern history of presidential hand holding

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , TEGNA 7:11 PM. CDT May 23, 2017

Melania Trump is making headlines over her apparent refusal to hold the president's hand.

Example one happened Monday, when she and President Trump were walking down the tarmac after landing in Israel. She appears to swat his hand away.

Example two took place Tuesday, when the pair were disembarking from their plane in Rome. The president appears to reach for his wife's hand, but Melania quickly moves it away, brushing hair out of her face.

Why does it seem to matter? Maybe because we haven't seen such a stir over a physical gesture before.

Below, a photo history of the last five presidents and first ladies who can show the Trumps how it's done:

2016: Barack and Michelle Obama

2008: George W. and Laura Bush

2000: Bill and Hillary Clinton

1989: George H.W. and Barbara Bush

1985: Ronald and Nancy Reagan

And a reminder that the Trumps did hold hands on Inauguration Day:

 

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories