Police: ‘A number' of deaths after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

Associated Press and NBC News , KING 6:05 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

LONDON - Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.

Grande is ok, according to NBC Nightly News.

“We are further investigating what happened," a representative for the singer told NBC Nightly News.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

