Close President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died TEGNA 10:00 PM. CDT May 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON (AP) - President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died, his daughter, Mika, says. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Former A&M Consolidated teacher arrested for… May 26, 2017, 10:34 a.m. Gov. Abbott jokes about shooting reporters after… May 26, 2017, 7:37 p.m. TAMU police add K9 officers May 26, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs