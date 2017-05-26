KAGS
President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died

TEGNA 10:00 PM. CDT May 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died, his daughter, Mika, says.

© 2017 Associated Press


