President Trump shoved the Montenegro prime minister at NATO

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , TEGNA 2:50 PM. CDT May 25, 2017

During his first joint meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders, President Trump on Thursday appeared to push aside the prime minister of Montenegro.

In a video of the interaction, the president comes up from behind and then shoves Montenegro's Dusko Markovic to get to the front of the group of world leaders. Trump then adjusts his jacket.

Markovic appears to be taken aback at first, but after seeing that it was Trump, he smiles and pats Trump on the back.

When asked about the incident, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said, "I have not seen the video."

He also noted that the standing order for the photo op was pre-determined, as usual.

Twitter, as always, had some thoughts:

During the Thursday meeting, Trump called on other leaders to spend more money on security, but did not explicitly endorse NATO's commitment to collective defense.

Contributing: David Jackson

 

