Close House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill AP , WUSA 2:46 PM. CDT March 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON - House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill. This story will be updated. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Report reveals new details in the Normangee police standoff Mar 23, 2017, 2:15 p.m. Texas A&M responds after Perry alleges 'stolen'… Mar 23, 2017, 6:54 p.m. Third terror victim is former Waco resident in… Mar 23, 2017, 9:47 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs