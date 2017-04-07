Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND)

STOCKHOLM (AP) - At least two people were killed Friday when a large beer truck slammed into an upscale department store in a busy Stockholm pedestrian mall in what Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called an apparent "terror attack."

Lofven said at least two people were killed in the attack, while state broadcaster SVT reported at least five people were dead.

“Sweden has been attacked. Everything points to a terrorist attack,” he told reporters.

The prime minister said one person was arrested after the truck slammed into the Ahlens store around 3 p.m. in Drottninggatan (Queen Street), one of the city's main pedestrian malls.

It's most significant attack in the country since December 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in the central Sweden.

The truck careened down the street at high speed for several blocks, leaving a trail of broken glass, tire tracks and bodies, newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported. After hitting the department store, it burst into flames.





Witness Jan Granroth told the daily Aftonbladet that “we stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream.” He said: “I looked out of the store and saw a big truck.”

One witness, Leander Nordling, 66, told Aftonbladet that he was standing in the perfume department at Åhlens when he heard a loud bang.

"It sounded like a bomb had exploded and began to smoke heavily in through the main entrance," he said. Nordling said he and other customers and staff took shelter in a storage room.

Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck was carjacked earlier Friday, Aftonbladet reported.

"During a delivery to (a) restaurant, and while the driver was unloading, someone jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with it," Spendrups communications director Marten Lyth told TT Swedish news agency.

All government offices were locked down and the metro closed following the incident.

“There are police reports saying it is unsafe, but people are still moving in all directions as transport is shut off,” said Rachel Weiner, a Stockholm resident.

