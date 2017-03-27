United Airlines bars teenage girls wearing leggings from flight

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Wreck in Robertson County slows down highway trafficMar 27, 2017, 2:22 p.m.
-
Texas A&M football kicks off The Big EventMar 24, 2017, 10:23 p.m.
-
Report reveals new details in the Normangee police standoffMar 23, 2017, 2:15 p.m.