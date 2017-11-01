FBI: Man sought in connection to NYC terror attack located

Police officers secure an area following a shooting incident in New York on October 31, 2017. Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York on Tuesday when a suspect plowed a vehicle into a bike and pedestrian path in Lower Manhattan, and struck another vehicle on Halloween, police said. A suspect exited the vehicle holding up fake guns, before being shot by police and taken into custody, officers said. The motive was not immediately apparent. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

The FBI's New York field office said it has located a man sought for questioning in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it wanted the public's help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov.

Shortly after that alert being sent out, officials announced they were no longer looking for him. They then revealed they believed he had information related to Tuesday's attack.

Update: Mukhammadzoir Kadirov has been located, we are still looking for any information the public may have on him, call: 1-800-CALL-FBI — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 1, 2017

The poster said he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.

The FBI released this poster seeking information about Mukhammadzoir Kadirov in relation to the terror attack in New York City on Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo: FBI)

