Michelle Williams responds to Mark Wahlberg, agency donating $2M to Time's Up

Michelle Williams is breaking her silence on the pay gap that surrounded the reshoots of All the Money in the World.

"Today isn’t about me," she said in a statement sent to USA TODAY Saturday evening by her rep, Mara Buxbaum. "My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice."

In the wake of a public outcry over the Hollywood pay gap, Mark Wahlberg and his agency William Morris Endeavor said Saturday morning they are committing $2 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, in recognition of the pay discrepancy during the reshoots for All the Money in the World, according to a statement provided to USA TODAY by WME spokesperson Marie Sheehy.

Wahlberg has pledged his $1.5 million fee and WME has donated $500,000. Both donations will be made in Michelle Williams’ name.

Wahlberg explained his decision on Saturday when the announcement was made. “Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation," Wahlberg said in the statement. "I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5M to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

WME said the conversation over the pay discrepancy is "a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap."

"It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution," the company's statement continued.

In an exclusive report, USA TODAY first reported the pay discrepancy Tuesday, revealing Williams was paid an $80 per diem totaling less than $1,000 for the reshoots while Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million. That math works out to Williams being paid less than one-tenth of 1% of her male co-star.

WME represented both Wahlberg and Williams during negotiations for All the Money in the World, including the film's reshoots.

USA TODAY reported Thursday that Wahlberg exercised a co-star approval clause in his contract and refused to approve Christopher Plummer as a replacement for Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World unless he was paid over a million dollars.

The reshoots took place in Europe over the Thanksgiving holiday after All the Money star Kevin Spacey, who played billionaire J. Paul Getty in the film, became embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal last fall.

On Saturday, WME noted the $500,000 donation in Williams' name is in addition to the $1 million pledge the company made to the organization earlier this month.

The pay gap controversy caused an outcry in Hollywood, with stars like Jessica Chastain and Eva Longoria and more expressing outrage over the news on social media.

On Thursday night, Olivia Munn roasted Wahlberg from the stage of the Critics' Choice Awards during a sarcastic toast segment.

Williams called the outcome of her story going public "one of the most indelible days of my life" and publicly saluted Anthony Rapp, whose early allegations against Spacey opened the door for others to come forward last fall.

"Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment," said the actress. "Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours."

