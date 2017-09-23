Another earthquake rocks southern Mexico

View of a street at the eastern area of Mexico City after a 8,2 earthquake on September 8, 2017. (Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The U.S. Geological Survey says the new earthquake to strike Mexico had a magnitude of 6.2 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca.

M6.3 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 188 km W of Tuxtla Gutiérrez (#Mexico) 17 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/sl7u44GvTw — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 23, 2017

Oaxaca is the region that was most shaken by a magnitude 8.1 quake that hit earlier in September.

The new earthquake also swayed buildings in Mexico City. The city is still trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck on Tuesday, killing at least 295 people.

It's not immediately clear if the new quake caused damage or injury.

