KAGS
Close

Another earthquake rocks southern Mexico

Associated Press , TEGNA 8:31 AM. CDT September 23, 2017

The U.S. Geological Survey says the new earthquake to strike Mexico had a magnitude of 6.2 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca.

 

 

Oaxaca is the region that was most shaken by a magnitude 8.1 quake that hit earlier in September.

The new earthquake also swayed buildings in Mexico City. The city is still trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck on Tuesday, killing at least 295 people.

It's not immediately clear if the new quake caused damage or injury.

 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories