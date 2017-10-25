Bruce Paddock, 58, brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was arrested on Oct. 25, 2017, on child pornagraphy charges. (Photo: Los Angeles Police Department)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Bruce Paddock, 58, was taken into custody at an assisted living facility in North Hollywood. A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Los Angeles County lists 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

The complaint alleges that Paddock had more than 600 photos in 2014.

"#LAPD: Detectives have arrested Bruce Paddock for possession of Child Porn. In case there are more victims, call Juvenile Div," police tweeted.

Police said the case was unrelated to the Las Vegas shooting. The investigation was launched after evidence was discovered at a business in the city's Sun Valley neighborhood.

"Paddock had been squatting inside the business, and after his eviction the evidence was discovered," police said in a statement.

Bruce Paddock has previous convictions for vandalism, criminal threats and theft, NBC reported, citing court records.

The child pornography investigation began prior to Stephen Paddock's shooting rampage on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1 that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more, the Associated Press reported.

After the attack, Bruce Paddock told NBC News he was questioned about the shooting twice by the FBI.

“They were just asking about our childhood, what schools we went to, who his friends were,” Paddock said. He speculated that financial difficulties may have driven his brother over the edge. Police have found no such connection, however.

Bruce Paddock told NBC his brother was a "wizard with books" and used to do the family’s tax returns so they would get back thousands of dollars in refunds.

