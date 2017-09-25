Latest GOP repeal plan likely dead after Collins says 'no'

WASHINGTON - The latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare, is in serious jeopardy now that a third Republican Senator has come out against the plan.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Monday she would be a 'no' vote against the health care bill, joining Republicans John McCain and Rand Paul in opposition.
With all Democrats and independents opposed to the bill, Republicans are only able to have two 'no' votes from their party for the bill to survive.
Collins' announcement came as a nonpartisan analysis found the effort would reduce health insurance coverage for "millions" of Americans.
The Congressional Budget Office and Joint Committee on Taxation reviewed the potential impacts of the Graham-Cassidy plan.
The CBO and JCT estimated that the legislation would reduce the on-budget deficit by at least $133 billion over the course of 10 years. However, the estimate also found the number of people with comprehensive health insurance would be reduced by millions.
