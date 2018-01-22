KAGS
Cheesecake Factory now selling its famous 'Brown Bread'

TEGNA 7:35 PM. CST January 22, 2018

Cheesecake Factory fans, rejoice: You can now bring home your favorite bread. 

The restaurant chain is now selling its popular "brown bread" in three different varieties: wheat dinner rolls, wheat mini baguettes, and wheat sandwich loaf. Find them on the shelf of your local grocery store. 

 

So skip going out and enjoy your favorite appetizer at home.. who needs New Year resolutions anyway?

