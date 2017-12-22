Deadlines for Christmas delivery 2017

A shopper walks with her purcheses along the main shopping street Oxford Street in London, on December 20, 2017. Shoppers crowded Oxford Street, a main shopping high street in London, less than a week before Christmas. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

If you’re shopping for holiday gifts online, time is running out to get guaranteed delivery by Christmas.

Since the gift-giving holiday falls on a Monday, many retailers have pushed up their deadlines a day or two, which leaves less time for last-minute shopping online, said Phil Dengler with BestBlackFriday.com.

The popular holiday shopping website has been tracking shipping deadlines for a couple of years, Dengler said, noting the earlier deadlines were the main difference from last year.

Some retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, also lowered the minimum order size to offer free shipping this year.

Regardless of retailers' promising gifts will make it to their final destinations by Dec. 25, delays can still pop up.

"You always have to worry about snow and bad weather potentially pushing it back where it can’t be delivered,” Dengler said. "There's a bit of risk in waiting until the last minute."

Lindsay Sakraida, director of content marketing for DealNews.com, said the consumer website recommends shoppers order by standard free shipping deadlines to allow buffer time.

Shipping deadlines vary by store and by speed, but Sakraida suggested placing orders between Dec. 15 to 18.

Expedited shipping is another option but comes at a higher cost and risk.

“They’re usually very good about getting most of the orders in homes on time,” Sakraida said of last-minute orders. “But there’s a chance you could still be one of those people that gets lost in the shuffle.”

Shipping time

Here are major retailers' shipping deadlines, however, some exclusions apply and deadlines usually vary for Hawaii and Alaska deliveries:

Abercombie & Fitch

Dec. 12: Standard shipping by midnight ET

Standard shipping by midnight ET Dec. 21: Next day shipping by noon ET

Aéropostale

Dec. 19: Ground cutoff 11:59 p.m. ET

Ground cutoff 11:59 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Two-day cutoff 10 a.m. ET

Two-day cutoff 10 a.m. ET Dec. 21: Overnight cutoff 10 a.m. ET

Amazon

Dec. 15: Free shipping

Free shipping Dec. 18: Standard shipping, free with Prime

Standard shipping, free with Prime Dec. 22: Two-day shipping, free with Prime

Two-day shipping, free with Prime Dec. 23: One-day shipping, in select cities, free with Prime

One-day shipping, in select cities, free with Prime Dec. 24: Same-day delivery by 9:30 a.m. local time and two-hour delivery by 9:45 p.m. local time, in select cities, free and exclusive for Prime members via Prime Now.

Athleta

Dec. 19: Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET

Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET

Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET Dec. 21: One-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET

Banana Republic

Dec. 19: Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET

Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET

Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET Dec. 21: One-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET

Barnes & Noble

Dec. 18: Free non-member shipping by 11:59 a.m. ET

Free non-member shipping by 11:59 a.m. ET Dec. 19: Free member express shipping; non-member express by 11:59 a.m. ET

Free member express shipping; non-member express by 11:59 a.m. ET Dec. 21: Expedited shipping by 11:59 a.m. ET

Bath & Body Works

Dec. 17: Standard delivery by 11:59 p.m. ET

Standard delivery by 11:59 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Expedited by 5:59 p.m. ET

Expedited by 5:59 p.m. ET Dec. 21: Overnight by 5:59 p.m. ET

Bed Bath & Beyond

Dec. 19: Standard

Standard Dec. 21: Expedited

Expedited Dec. 22: Express

Belk

Dec. 18: Standard

Standard Dec. 21: Overnight and two-day shipping by noon ET

Best Buy

Dec. 19: Cutoff for large home delivery items in most areas.

Cutoff for large home delivery items in most areas. Dec. 20: Most items by 10:30 a.m. CT

Most items by 10:30 a.m. CT Dec. 24: In select areas, place same-day delivery orders by noon local time

Big Lots

Dec. 15: Economy or standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET

Economy or standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET Dec. 19: Expedited shipping by 5 p.m.ET

Bloomingdale’s

Dec. 19: Standard delivery by 11:59 p.m. ET for Hawaii and Alaska

Standard delivery by 11:59 p.m. ET for Hawaii and Alaska Dec. 20: Standard delivery by 5 p.m. ET

Standard delivery by 5 p.m. ET Dec. 22: Express delivery by noon ET

Bon-Ton Stores

Dec. 17: Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. CST

Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. CST Dec. 20: Two-day delivery by 11:59 p.m. CST

Two-day delivery by 11:59 p.m. CST Dec. 21: Next-day delivery by 11:59 p.m. CST

Burlington

Dec. 16: Standard by 4 p.m. ET

Standard by 4 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Priority by noon ET

Priority by noon ET Dec. 21: Express by noon ET

Cabela’s

Dec. 19: Standard express by 5 p.m. ET

Standard express by 5 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Guaranteed express by 5 p.m. ET

Guaranteed express by 5 p.m. ET Dec. 21: Overnight air express by 3 p.m. ET

Canon

Dec. 13: Standard

Standard Dec. 19: Expedited two-day

Expedited two-day Dec. 20: Express one-day

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dec. 18: Free standard by 11:59 p.m. PT

Free standard by 11:59 p.m. PT Dec. 19: Expedited by 11:59 p.m. PT

Expedited by 11:59 p.m. PT Dec. 20: Express by 9 a.m. PT

Dillard's

Dec. 21: Standard shipping by 3 p.m. CT

Dell

Dec. 15: Standard by 3 p.m. ET

Standard by 3 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Expedited by 3 p.m. ET

Expedited by 3 p.m. ET Dec. 21: Express by 3 p.m. ET

DSW

Dec. 18: Standard shipping by midnight ET

Standard shipping by midnight ET Dec. 20: Two-day by 4 p.m. ET

Two-day by 4 p.m. ET Dec. 21: Next-day shipping by 4 p.m. ET

Finish Line

Dec. 17: Economy and ground shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET

Economy and ground shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET Dec. 19: Rush shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET

Rush shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Express shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET

Five Below

Dec. 18: Expedited shipping by 12 p.m. ET

Expedited shipping by 12 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Express shipping by noon ET

GameStop

Dec. 13: Value saver

Value saver Dec. 17: Ground

Ground Dec. 18: Two-day expedited

Two-day expedited Dec. 19: One-day

Gap

Dec. 19: Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET

Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET

Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET Dec. 21: One-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET

Guitar Center

Dec. 18: Standard ground shipping by noon ET

Standard ground shipping by noon ET Dec. 20: Two-day air by noon ET

Two-day air by noon ET Dec. 21: Next-day air by noon ET

Next-day air by noon ET Dec. 22:Next-day air Saturday delivery by noon ET

Harbor Freight

Dec. 19: Two-day by 2 p.m. PST

Two-day by 2 p.m. PST Dec. 20: Next day delivery by 2 p.m. PST

HP

Dec. 15: Last day for standard shipping on ready-to-ship computers, printers and in-stock products

Last day for standard shipping on ready-to-ship computers, printers and in-stock products Dec. 20: Last day for express shipping on ready-to-ship computers, printers and in-stock products

Last day for express shipping on ready-to-ship computers, printers and in-stock products Dec. 21: Last day for next day shipping on ready-to-ship computers, printers and in-stock products

Hollister

Dec. 21: Next-day shipping by noon ET

J.C. Penney

Dec. 18: Standard shipping

Standard shipping Dec. 20: Express two-day shipping by noon

Express two-day shipping by noon Dec. 21: Next-day air shipping for $10 on orders over $49 by noon CST

Jos. A. Bank

Dec. 18: Standard by 1 p.m. ET

Standard by 1 p.m. ET Dec. 19: Express by 1 p.m. ET

Express by 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Rush by 1 p.m. ET

Kohl’s

Dec. 18: Standard delivery by 11 p.m. CST

Standard delivery by 11 p.m. CST Dec. 19: Two-day shipping by 1 p.m. CST

Two-day shipping by 1 p.m. CST Dec. 20: One-day shipping by 1 p.m. CST

Kmart

Dec. 17: Free shipping by 11:59 p.m. CST

Free shipping by 11:59 p.m. CST Dec. 19: Standard shipping by 4 p.m. CST

Standard shipping by 4 p.m. CST Dec. 21: Premium shipping by 4 p.m. CST

Levi’s

Dec. 19: Ground shipping by 7 p.m. PST

Ground shipping by 7 p.m. PST Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 10 a.m. PST

Two-day shipping by 10 a.m. PST Dec. 21: Overnight shipping by 1 p.m. PST

Lowe’s

Dec. 15: Order by noon ET

Macy’s

Dec. 20: Standard by 5 p.m. ET

Standard by 5 p.m. ET Dec. 21: Premium shipping by 5 p.m. ET

Premium shipping by 5 p.m. ET Dec. 22: Express shipping by noon ET

Express shipping by noon ET Dec. 24: Same-day delivery, available in select areas, order by 10 a.m. local time

Michaels

Dec. 14: Standard ground

newegg

Dec. 13: Super Eggsaver shipping

Super Eggsaver shipping Dec. 14: Large item delivery

Large item delivery Dec. 19: Three-day shipping

Three-day shipping Dec. 20: Two-day shipping

Two-day shipping Dec. 21: One-day shipping

New York & Company

Dec. 19: Economy shipping by 9 p.m. ET

Economy shipping by 9 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by noon ET

Two-day shipping by noon ET Dec. 21: Next-day shipping by noon ET

Nordstrom

Dec. 20: Two-business-day shipping on gift cards and merchandise by noon ET

Two-business-day shipping on gift cards and merchandise by noon ET Dec. 21: Free standard shipping on gift cards and qualifying merchandise by noon ET; next-business-day shipping by noon ET

Free standard shipping on gift cards and qualifying merchandise by noon ET; next-business-day shipping by noon ET Dec. 22: $10 Saturday delivery on qualifying merchandise by noon ET

Old Navy

Dec. 19: Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET

Free shipping on $50-plus orders by 11:59 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET

Two-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET Dec. 21: One-day shipping by 2:59 p.m. ET

Overstock

Dec. 15: Free standard shipping by 10 a.m. MST

Free standard shipping by 10 a.m. MST Dec. 18: Free upgraded three-day shipping by 10 a.m. MST

Free upgraded three-day shipping by 10 a.m. MST Dec. 19: Free expedited two-day shipping by 10 a.m. MST

Free expedited two-day shipping by 10 a.m. MST Dec. 21: Free express one-day shipping by 9 a.m. MST

PacSun

Dec. 13: Standard by 1:30 p.m. PT

Standard by 1:30 p.m. PT Dec. 16: Express by 11:59 p.m. PT

Express by 11:59 p.m. PT Dec. 20: Two-day by 9:30 a.m. PT

Two-day by 9:30 a.m. PT Dec. 21: Overnight by 9:30 a.m. PT

Sam’s Club

Dec. 16: Standard

Standard Dec. 20: Express

Sears

Dec. 17: Free shipping by 11:59 CST

Free shipping by 11:59 CST Dec. 19: Standard shipping by 4 p.m. CST

Standard shipping by 4 p.m. CST Dec. 21: Premium shipping by 4 p.m. CST

Sierra Trading Post

Dec. 19: Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. MST

Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. MST Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 3 p.m. MST

Two-day shipping by 3 p.m. MST Dec. 21: One-day shipping or overnight by 3 p.m. MST

Sephora

Dec. 14: Ground/hazmat

Ground/hazmat Dec. 20: Two-day shipping by 9 a.m. PT; standard three-day shipping by 3 p.m. PT

Two-day shipping by 9 a.m. PT; standard three-day shipping by 3 p.m. PT Dec. 21: One-day shipping by 9 a.m. PT; Flash two-day shipping by 3 p.m. PT

Shop Disney

Dec. 17: Personalized standard

Personalized standard Dec. 18: Standard

Standard Dec. 19: Two-day personalized express

Two-day personalized express Dec. 20: Two-day express; Next-day personalized express

Two-day express; Next-day personalized express Dec. 21: Next-day express

Target

Dec. 13: Standard shipping to Alaska/Hawaii by noon

Standard shipping to Alaska/Hawaii by noon Varies: Free standard shipping cutoff dates vary and are listed on product detail page.

Free standard shipping cutoff dates vary and are listed on product detail page. Dec. 19: Premium two-day shipping by noon

Premium two-day shipping by noon Dec. 22: Express one-day shipping by noon

TJ Maxx

Dec. 16: Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET

Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. ET Dec. 18: Express and expedited by 12 p.m. ET

Toys R Us

Dec. 18: Last day to get free shipping with $29 purchase

Last day to get free shipping with $29 purchase Dec. 20: Expedited or express shipping

Ulta

Dec. 18: Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. CT

Standard shipping by 11:59 p.m. CT Dec. 19: Expedited shipping by 11:59 p.m. CT

Expedited shipping by 11:59 p.m. CT Dec. 20: Premium shipping by 11:59 p.m. CT

Victoria’s Secret

Dec. 18: Standard delivery by 5 p.m. ET

Standard delivery by 5 p.m. ET Dec. 19: Three-day express by 5 p.m. ET

Three-day express by 5 p.m. ET Dec. 20: Two-day express by 5 p.m. ET

Two-day express by 5 p.m. ET Dec. 21: Next business day express by 5 p.m. ET

Next business day express by 5 p.m. ET Dec. 22: Saturday delivery by 5 p.m. ET

Walmart

Varies: According to officials, "the specific shipping cut-off date will depend on the item and customer’s location."

World Market

Dec. 14: Ground for in-stock merchandise

Ground for in-stock merchandise Dec. 18: Select “Gifts Ship Free" items

Select “Gifts Ship Free" items Dec. 19: Two-day for in-stock merchandise

Two-day for in-stock merchandise Dec. 20: Overnight for in-stock merchandise

Kelly Tyko is a columnist for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. This column reflects her opinion. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista.

