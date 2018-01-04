Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes San Francisco area

An earthquake struck the San Francisco early Thursday.
The magnitude 4.4 quake hit 1.9 miles from Berkeley, the United States Geological Survey said.
Residents in San Francisco were woken by a short, strong jerk followed by a few seconds of shaking.
The San Francisco area experienced a 4.5-magnitude earthquake this morning, according to the @USGS https://t.co/hjlfAgE6YP #tictocnews #earthquake pic.twitter.com/S3l52wRYV4— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 4, 2018
No damage or injuries were immediately recorded.
The USGS website said people reported feeling the quake 40 miles south in San Jose.
Many took to social media to report their experience:
And now everyone in the Bay is awake again #Earthquake— Joth Bhullar (@jothb27) January 4, 2018
Well, that was enough to keep me awake for a while. #Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/on3nAmg7uD— Tessa Marks (@tkmtwit) January 4, 2018
Twitter forreal the most reliable news source... I had to check here first to make sure I wasn't crazy. #earthquake— ty$ (@Tyriveraa) January 4, 2018
When you wake up from an #earthquake pic.twitter.com/3C9hYa0PgR— Alyssa Goulart (@AlyssaGoulart) January 4, 2018
Contributing: Associated Press
© 2018 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs