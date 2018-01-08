KAGS
Fire breaks out on roof of Trump Tower in NYC

Matthew Diebel, USATODAY , TEGNA 8:30 AM. CST January 08, 2018

Fifth Avenue in New York City was clogged with fire department vehicles early Monday morning after a fire broke out on the roof of the Trump Tower, the president’s home in a ritzy area of Midtown.

Pictures and video on social media showed large amounts of smoke billowing from the roof of the tower.

 

 

The New York Daily News reported that firefighters were called to the skyscraper at about 7:20 a.m. ET. About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.

The blaze appeared to have broken out in the building’s heating and cooling system, the New York City Fire Department told the paper, adding that they were able to quickly bring it under control.

 

 

There was no immediate report of injuries, or what caused the smoke-filled scene. 

President Trump, who still has a multi-level apartment in the 58-story tower, was in Washington at the time of the blaze. The building was the setting for Trump’s reality TV show, The Apprentice, and the headquarters of his presidential campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

