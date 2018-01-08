Fire breaks out on roof of Trump Tower in NYC

New York Fire Department firefighters exit the building after responding to a small fire at Trump Tower, January 8, 2018 in New York City. An electrical fire related to the building's HVAC system broke out on the roof of the 58 floor building. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Fifth Avenue in New York City was clogged with fire department vehicles early Monday morning after a fire broke out on the roof of the Trump Tower, the president’s home in a ritzy area of Midtown.

Pictures and video on social media showed large amounts of smoke billowing from the roof of the tower.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

The New York Daily News reported that firefighters were called to the skyscraper at about 7:20 a.m. ET. About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.

The blaze appeared to have broken out in the building’s heating and cooling system, the New York City Fire Department told the paper, adding that they were able to quickly bring it under control.

FDNYalerts MAN 7-5 721 5 AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE IN HVAC , LOCATED ON ROOF, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 8, 2018

There was no immediate report of injuries, or what caused the smoke-filled scene.

President Trump, who still has a multi-level apartment in the 58-story tower, was in Washington at the time of the blaze. The building was the setting for Trump’s reality TV show, The Apprentice, and the headquarters of his presidential campaign.

Seems to be a fire at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan pic.twitter.com/7gEEi2ONGf — steven rabinowitz (@nycpov) January 8, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

