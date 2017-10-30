Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort charged in Russia probe, told to surrender to feds

President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, along with his former business associate Rick Gates, were the first to be charged in a federal investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Manafort and Gates were told to surrender to authorities on Monday morning, a person involved in the case told The Times.

