Golden Globes: How did Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals affect the nominations?

Christopher Plummer, right, earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role in 'All the Money in the World' after he replaced Kevin Spacey in the Ridley Scott-directed biopic. (Photo: Getty Images)

As sexual misconduct scandals continue to rock Hollywood, the 2018 Golden Globes nominations celebrated female characters overcoming trauma and toxic men, while snubbing several movies and TV shows whose male stars were among the accused.

All the Money in the World, Christopher Plummer emerge victorious post-Spacey

In early November, director Ridley Scott and movie studio Sony made the unprecedented decision to remove Spacey from the film about the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III, bringing in Plummer to reshoot his parts as J. Paul Getty.

The gamble paid off, with three Globes nominations, including best supporting actor for Plummer and director for Scott.

Michelle Williams, who plays Getty's daughter-in-law, and returned for reshoots after Plummer's hiring, also scored a nomination for actress in a drama.

House of Cards, Transparent snubbed

Spacey's fallout also extended into the television categories. House of Cards, the actor's former Netflix drama that previously was nominated for eight Golden Globes, failed to earn a single nomination this year for its fifth season, which premiered in May.

Though the show has lost much of its buzz over the last few seasons, Spacey and his former co-star Robin Wright won Globes for their starring roles on the show, Wright in 2014 and Spacey in 2015.

Netflix recently announced that Spacey's character Frank Underwood will not be appearing in the sixth and last season of House of Cards, set to premiere in 2018, which will instead focus on Wright's Claire Underwood.

Spacey wasn't the only disgraced actor to hinder his show's awards season chances. Transparent, Jill Soloway's Amazon comedy, failed to earn any nominations for its fifth season, which premiered in September, after sexual harassment claims against star Jeffrey Tambor.

Transparent has similarly lost steam in recent years, but has been nominated seven times previously, and won the Globe for best musical or comedy series in 2015, with Tambor taking home the prize that year for best musical or comedic actor.

The show's future remains in doubt following Tambor's statement that he doesn't know how he can return to the show, after several women, including Transparent actress Trace Lysette, accused the actor of inappropriate behavior.

Three Billboards cleans up

Starring Frances McDormand as a mother seeking justice for her daughter's rape, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has been praised for its cultural prescience in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association seemed to agree on Monday, awarding the film six nominations, including best drama and dramatic actress for McDormand.

Pamela Adlon earns post-Louis C.K. nomination for Better Things

The comedian earned a Globes Globes nod for actress in a comedy for FX's Better Things, a favorite among critics that has nevertheless been caught up in the misconduct scandal surrounding the show's co-creator Louis C.K.

C.K. either wrote or co-wrote every episode of the show's two-year run.

While Adlon earned an acting nod, the show didn't receive any additional nominations.

Coco prevails over Lasseter scandal

Pixar's critically-adored Coco earned a nomination for best animated movie, despite the ongoing scandal surrounding John Lasseter, chief creative officer of both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Lasseter announced last month that he would be taking a six-month leave of absence after reports emerged of alleged sexual misconduct.

TV's stories of strong women rewarded

Especially in the television categories, the HFPA seemed aware of the cultural conversation happening around sexual harassment, honoring an array of female-led stories, particularly involving sexual violence.

HBO's Big Little Lies, which won the Emmys' best limited series award, with storylines about spousal abuse and the aftermath of sexual assault, earned six Globes nominations, the most of any TV show.

Sexual violence is central to The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's dystopian Margaret Atwood adaptation that won the best drama Emmy this year, which also earned Globes nominations including best drama and dramatic actress for Elisabeth Moss.

Nominated alongside Moss in the dramatic actress category is Katherine Langford, the young star of Netflix' 13 Reasons Why, whose character is deeply affected by her sexual assault.

Other nominees including Alison Brie for Glow, Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Deuce and Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who all depict female characters grappling with, and often overcoming, various constraints of the patriarchy of their respective eras, from Brosnahan's 1950s housewife and Gyllenhaal's 1970s independent-woman prostitute to Brie's 1980s amateur wrestler.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM