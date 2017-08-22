Ham4All challenge fills social media with song

The man behind one of the world's most popular musicals has now launched the latest social media challenge craze.
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced the #Ham4All challenge on Monday as part of a charity contest through Prizeo.
According to the contest website, for a $10 donation you get entered to win a VIP trip to the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles. All the money raised goes to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which is made up of 12 organizations doing work with refugees, immigrants and those seeking asylum.
As part of the announcement, Miranda urged everyone to post a video of themselves singing any song from Hamilton and to challenge their friends to take part.
HelloHelloHello— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 26, 2017
Introducing our biggest @Prizeo contest yet
& the #Ham4All Challenge!
Donate at https://t.co/ENfeupTPL5! Sing!
Oh, I ❤️ you. pic.twitter.com/7jCb1unwVo
By Monday afternoon, several Broadway, film, and TV stars had taken on the challenge including three members of the current Hamilton cast.
Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, joined in on the fun and challenged The Rock.
Kelly Clarkson, who was part of the Hamilton Mixtape, sang a bit too and called on all her fans to show off their singing skills.
I challenge YOU all of my fans!! Donate here: https://t.co/JzRg0SR3XU #Ham4All #OneVoice pic.twitter.com/5nlc3yhCTj— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 26, 2017
Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, who left the Broadway production of Hamilton about two months ago, took on the song 'Wait For It,' but with a bit of a twist.
I challenge fellow @lachsa-nians @HAIMtheband & @joshgroban to sing a song from @HamiltonMusical #Ham4All #WeGettheJobDoneCoalition pic.twitter.com/lInbE9QcG2— Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) June 26, 2017
And Shonda Rhimes tried her hand at some of the trickier rapping moments from the show.
I challenge @scottkfoley, @KatieQLowes & @JasonWGeorge to make a donation and sing their favorite song from Hamilton. #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/T09SvmjMcM— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 26, 2017
Our cast has accepted @Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All Challenge with their rendition of "Me & The Sky-ler Sisters!" Join us: https://t.co/2LrHyVAlXT pic.twitter.com/8ba40dQmwu— Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) June 26, 2017
Donate to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition! I challenge @TheLucasSteele @JoshGroban! #Ham4All @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/NzDo8u9nC9— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) June 26, 2017
